Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson over knee problem

LOS ANGELES: World number one Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour event after suffering a flare-up of a lingering knee problem, a statement said on Monday.

Johnson, who underwent surgery on his left knee in September 2019, said in a statement released through the PGA Tour he would skip this week’s event in Texas to focus on rehabilitation.

The announcement comes just over a week before the second major of the season, the May 20-23 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

“It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week’s Byron Nelson,” Johnson said in the statement.

“Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work.