Premier League, Oracle join hands

KARACHI: The Premier League, the world’s most watched football league, has chosen Oracle as its official cloud provider.

In teaming with Oracle, the Premier League will increase the excitement surrounding every game through new in-match statistics that provide a deeper understanding of the live action on the pitch.

Oracle’s data and analytics and machine learning technologies will deliver these groundbreaking statistics in real-time to a global audience of billions each season.

“Match Insights – Powered by Oracle Cloud” will present advanced player performance data and statistics during global broadcast coverage, and across the Premier League’s social channels, starting with the 2021/22 season,” said Ariel Kelman, Oracle executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “We are always looking at new ways to bring the Premier League to life and enhance the analysis of the competition. Oracle is a global brand with a great track record of driving innovation, and we look forward to working together to bring new levels of engagement to fans around the world.”