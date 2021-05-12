Berlin regulator bans Facebook

close
Wed May 12, 2021
Berlin: A German regulator on Tuesday slapped a three-month ban on Facebook collecting user data from WhatsApp accounts and referred the case to an EU watchdog, citing concerns about election integrity. The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information sent the order to the social network, which owns the popular messaging service. Hamburg has jurisdiction because Facebook’s German branch is based in the city.

