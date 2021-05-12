Russia expels Romanian diplomat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday expelled the aide to Romania’s military attache, as part of an going diplomatic spat between Moscow and Western capitals. The move comes in response to Bucharest’s decision last month to remove Russia’s deputy military attache from the country as part of the dispute that has embroiled several EU countries formally under the Kremlin’s sphere of influence.