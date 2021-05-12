Malaysia’s scandal-hit 1MDB sues banks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian state fund 1MDB is suing units of Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Coutts, according to court documents, the latest effort to recover massive losses from the scandal-hit investment vehicle. Billions of dollars were looted from 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a globe-spanning fraud that involved former prime minister Najib Razak, and spent on everything from real estate to artwork.