Wed May 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Shopkeepers, others arrested over SOPs breach

Lahore

LAHORE:District administration continued its operations against violation of corona SOPs and arrested several shopkeepers and citizens besides sealing many businesses here Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited Chungi Amar Sadhu Bazaar where he found majority of shops opened. Following his instructions, over a dozen shops were immediately sealed and shop owners were detained.

Meanwhile, AC Raiwind Adnan Rashid raided a bakery’s manufacturing unit on Raiwind Road and sealed the warehouse because the factory management had failed to give the trail of sugar bags.

