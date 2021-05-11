Latif speaking Altaf, BLA’s language: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Monday there was no difference between the statements of Javed Latif, Altaf Hussain and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

In a tweet, the minister said that (PMLN MNA) Javed Latif should apologize unconditionally for his statement. He added that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, another senior party leader, himself condemned Javed Latif that Pakistan should not be divided. Fawad said Article 5 of the Constitution imposes a mandatory condition of loyalty to the state on citizens and no one can deviate from it.

In a significant move, Fawad has asked graphic designers to send their ideas about the logo of the government of Pakistan. In a tweet, the minister said, “I suggest that the image of jute and a tea plant in the logo of the government of Pakistan should be replaced by icons of science, technology and education”. He asked the graphic designers to send him their ideas tins this context.

APP adds: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Monday the country was facing a huge debt today because former rulers looted the national exchequer.

In a statement in reaction to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s press conference, he said it was not a matter of shame to mobilize resources to save the country and nation from bankruptcy. He said the history would tell that Sindh was being looted and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing press conferences.

He said the children in Thar were dying but the ruling elite were indifferent and watching the spectacle.

“Had your father, aunt and other followers had not plundered the national resources so ruthlessly, Pakistan would not be facing such economic problems today,” he remarked.

He said that strangely in Sindh Rs14 billion wheat was eaten by rats. In Sindh, he said, 500 government employees involved in corruption were re-appointed after plea bargain. He said 20kg flour bag was selling at Rs1,200 in Sindh while the provincial government had left the people at the mercy of a mafia.

In a tweet, Farrukh said the Hudaiybia Paper Mills case was an open and shut case. Everyone knew that the Sharif family, in connivance with the then National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman, did not allow an appeal to be filed in the Supreme Court.