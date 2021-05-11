Moves against Islamic identity: JI grand moot of religious leaders to evolve strategy

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami (JI) has invited top religious and political leaders of the country at a national consultative conference scheduled for May 23 at Mansoorah to chalk out a collective strategy to counter the conspiracies against country’s Islamic identity.

On the directives of JI ameer Sirajul Haq, invitations have been extended to noted religio-political leadership of the country, said JI secretary general Amirul azeem while addressing media after chairing a meeting in connection with the preparations of the conference. He said while systematic efforts were made to create political unrest and economic subservience to the global financial institutions, but at the same time, conspiracies were being implemented to change blasphemy laws, remove Islamic chapters from syllabi, clip independence of seminaries and mosques through Evacuee Properties Act, State Bank amendments Ordinance and surrender on Kashmir freedom struggle.

He said the religious leadership would join hands to evolve a joint strategy against such conspiracies which were aimed at making the country a secular, satellite state of neo-colonialists. He said the conference would be chaired by Sirajul Haq and participated by JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ahle Hadith president Senator Prof Sajid Mir, Tanzimul Madaris secretary general, Mufti Munibur Rehman, Wafaqul madaris Arabia

secretary general Qari Hanif Jallundhari, Milli Yakjehti Council president Dr Abdul Khair Zubair, Minhajul Quran International president Hasan Mohiuddin Qadri, Dr Abdul Razzaq Sikandar, Khwaja Moeenuddin Koraja, JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Tehrik Jafaria Pakistan president Sajid Naqvi, Ibtesam Elahi Zaheer, chief of Akora Khattak seminary Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Jamia Naeemia principal Raghib Naeemi, Jamia Ashrafia

principal Hafiz Fazle Raheem, IJI president Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Abdul Maalik, Pir Haroon Gilani, Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, Diwan Azmat Maseed Chishti and others.