Sherry slams FM for calling Article 370 internal matter of India

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman has questioned the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for calling Article 370 as an internal matter of India and demanded that this kind of confusion must be clarified in the parliament. “How is the foreign minister calling Article 370 an internal matter of India,” she said in a tweet, adding that Indian PM Modi’s attempt at annexing Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable to Pakistan. “It is a disputed territory as per UN resolutions,” she said. She said: “We can see the PTI government is either confused or complicit in some deals. Self-determination is an inalienable right of Kashmiris.” She said revocation of Article 35 A which now allows demographic changes in IIOJK flows from Article 370 in the Indian Constitution and if you object to one change, you object to the other.