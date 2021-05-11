Israeli aggression on worshippers: Sanjrani calls for peaceful solution to Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has written letters to heads of parliaments, speakers and presiding

officers from around the world, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, drawing their attention to the latest Israeli aggression on Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that

Israel had unleashed the aggression on the unarmed Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Israeli actions are a clear violation of international human rights and law. No religion allows such barbarism against worshipers.

These atrocities must be clearly condemned by all countries,” Senate chairman emphasised in the letter.

The Palestinian issue, he contended, must be resolved peacefully so that Palestinian Muslims could breathe a sigh of relief. “All countries must do their part to stop this unjustified violence,” Senate chairman said, as condemnation continues to pour in from various countries and organisations against the Israeli atrocities on Palestinians.

Video clips with moving scenes and images of the victims of the attack, are viral on the social media.