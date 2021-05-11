close
Tue May 11, 2021
Boy dies, two others wounded in road crashes

National

KARACHI: A teenage boy died and two other people were wounded in road accidents in the city on Monday.A teenage boy died after a vehicle hit him near the Manzil Pump area within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said the deceased, who was yet to be identified, was crossing a road when the accident took place. His body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. A case has been registered, while an investigation is underway.

