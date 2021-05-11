Court orders release of 300 people arrested for SOPs violations

KARACHI: Three hundred people arrested for not complying with the lockdown restrictions and the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) were ordered to be released by a court on Monday.

District South Judicial Magistrate Uzair Ali Khan ordered the release of all the detainees on humanitarian grounds, and declared the first information reports (FIRs) registered against them null and void.

Expressing displeasure over the production of the suspects without masks, the judge reprimanded the police for flouting the Covid-19 SOPs themselves, and observed that they should also be arrested for this.

The court asked the investigating officer who had ordered the registration of FIRs against the citizens under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and sought a reply in writing.

The section reads that if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, the person will be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term that may extend to six months, or with fine that may extend to Rs3,000 or with both.

The judge observed that the officers who had ordered the registration of such FIRs would be summoned to court for explanation, and ordered the release of all the detainees and quashed the cases registered against them.