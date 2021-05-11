close
May 11, 2021
1,100 Pak prisoners in Saudi Arabia to be released soon: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that 1,100 Pakistanis languishing in Saudi Arabian jails will soon be released and brought back, as per an agreement signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit. In an interview to a Saudi Arabian newspaper, the minister said that Pakistanis imprisoned for serious crimes would be dealt separately. Prime Minister Imran Khan returned home early Monday morning after completing three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

