Coping with Covid-19: Herd immunity only answer, says expert

ISLAMABAD: Top medical experts are unsure about the duration of the ongoing lethal third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit Pakistan.

“The severity of the wave will not recede unless there is herd immunity, which will be possible only if 60 to 70 percent of the population is either vaccinated or infected,” renowned pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor explained to The News, sounding an alarm about the consequences of the fast spread of the virus.

He said that to achieve herd immunity, Pakistan will need to vaccinate 100-120 million people, which, given the prevailing pace of immunisation and availability of vaccines, will take years. “In reality, we may not be able to vaccinate such a huge number of people. The government also doesn’t aim to meet this target and has spoken of a smaller population to be inoculated at the end of the day.”

Another prominent specialist, Dr Kaleem Chaudhry, told The News that the best solution available to Pakistan if it cannot vaccinate the majority of its population in view of resource constraints and other handicaps is to go for frequent real lockdowns and make people observe standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Unless we deal with the violators sternly, we will remain an easy victim of the deadly virus.”

Dr Shazli Manzoor said the UK variant that has struck Pakistan was an extremely dangerous and infectious super spreader. “There are apprehensions that a new local variant could emerge at any time due to mutation. This has happened in India. Our effort should be not to let the Indian strain enter Pakistan otherwise we are going to be in an enormously tough situation.”

He feared that infections might significantly surge after people who have gone to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr return to big cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore where they work or do business. “This could be no less than a nightmare.”

To a question, the pulmonologist said that young men and children below 12 were also being affected by the coronavirus during the current phase. However, he said, the fatality rate in children is very low. The good news is that most of them recover fast and do not have severe symptoms. They have better immunity compared to old people, he said.

Dr Shazli Manzoor said that entire families are now being struck by the virus if one or two members happen to have carried Covid-19. “This was not the case during the first and second waves. Mostly, old people and persons having multiple health problems were most severely hit then and children were spared.”

The expert pointed out that in the first and second waves, the infection would mostly strike the lungs. Later, it started affecting the brain. However, it is now also affecting the bone marrow, he said.

Dr Kaleem Chaudhry said that people could best avoid being infected by following the standard measures prescribed by health professionals like social distancing, avoiding large crowds, hand washing/using sanitizer etc. “Care, care, care,” is the only solution, he said.

To a question, Dr Shazli Manzoor said fully vaccinated people who have developed antibodies, established by the requisite lab test, have got immunity but they must not lower their guard against emerging variants. “The virus is like a clever thief that keeps looking for new methods to commit a burglary even when the defence of the house [the human body in this case] is beefed up through different means after the first break-in,” the pulmonologist said.

Immunity developed through vaccination, he said, doesn’t mean that Covid-19 cannot infect the inoculated person. “It can, but the severity of the disease will be less; the patient will not need hospitalization and his recovery will be fast.”

Dr Kaleem Chaudhry said that more and more symptomatic persons were coming to hospitals during the third wave as against the previous phases. “Earlier, we had mostly asymptomatic patients,” he said, and added that there have been more deaths of coronavirus patients recently.

Dr Shazli Manzoor said that it was only because of mass vaccination in countries such as Israel, Spain and Britain that they have either done away with all the earlier restrictions or eased most of them. “This has happened at a time when countries like India are in the devastating stranglehold of coronavirus with their health systems having been overwhelmed.” He felt that the way the pandemic was spreading and being handled in Pakistan, there were very serious concerns that the situation could become like the one gripping India, which is now the worst affected country in the world.