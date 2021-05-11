close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 11, 2021

Health is wealth

Newspost

 
May 11, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of our healthcare sector. It has shown that investment in this sector is crucial. The middle class and the poor depend on state-run hospitals as they can’t afford

expensive medical treatment offered at private hospitals.

The authorities should look into this issue and seriously work towards uplifting the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Sarah Azhar

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost