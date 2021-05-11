Health is wealth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of our healthcare sector. It has shown that investment in this sector is crucial. The middle class and the poor depend on state-run hospitals as they can’t afford
expensive medical treatment offered at private hospitals.
The authorities should look into this issue and seriously work towards uplifting the country’s healthcare infrastructure.
Sarah Azhar
Karachi