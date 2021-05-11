Australian court rejects challenge to India travel ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: An emergency legal challenge to Australia’s contentious ban on citizens returning from Covid-struck India failed on Monday, dashing stranded travellers’ hopes of an immediate return. Federal Justice Thomas Thawley ruled the government had not overstepped its biosecurity powers in banning Australians from returning home temporarily.