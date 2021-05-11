‘Anti-state remarks’: Physical remand of PML-N’s Javed Latif extended

LAHORE: A local court of Lahore on Monday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif for two more days in a case pertaining to “defaming” state institutions.

Duty Judicial Magistrate of Model Town Court heard the case against Latif for allegedly delivering remarks against state institutions. Police produced the PML-N leader before the court on completion of his previous four-day physical remand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor said three tests, including polygraph, had been done and requested that his remand be extended for further investigation.

The PML-N lawmaker himself presented his arguments, saying everyone would have been happy if he had remained silent at the country’s “loss”. He said his lawyers had withdrawn their credentials and the court could extend his remand as much as it wanted.

After hearing the arguments the court extended Latif’s physical remand for two more days. It is worth mentioning here that in April police took the PML-N MNA into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in the case pertaining to allegedly defaming state institutions.