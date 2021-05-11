UAE bans travellers from Pakistan, three other countries

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday suspended entry for travellers from Pakistan and three other countries with effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday (May 12), as Covid claimed 78 lives and infected 3,447 more people in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

“Suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers with the exception of transit flights travelling to UAE and bound for these countries,” UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and Civil Aviation (NCEMA) tweeted.

The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries. This decision is applicable to the entry of travellers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.

“Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka,” NCEMA said. The UAE last month banned entry to travellers from India to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant.

The authority also confirmed that it was required for those coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan recorded 78 coronavirus-related deaths, while 3,447 more people tested positive for Covid-19 and 4,824 people recovered from the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Among the 78 deaths, 68 were under treatment in hospitals and 10 were quarantined at homes. Thirty-one patients were on ventilators. The national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded at 9.12 per cent.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas – Lahore, 67 per cent; Multan, 69 per cent; Gujranwala, 79 per cent; and Peshawar, 50 per cent. Around 652 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,756 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 762,105 people have so far recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 861,473 cases have been detected across the country. Punjab has reported 319,365 cases; Sindh, 292,644; KP, 124,484; Balochistan, 23,447; Islamabad, 78,200; AJK, 17,945; and GB 5,388.

About 18,993 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 12,228,427 corona tests have so far been conducted, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 5,342 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, and 4,846 patients were in critical condition.