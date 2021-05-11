Hasan reveals strategy behind success

LAHORE: Star pacer Hasan Ali has revealed that his success in the Test series against Zimbabwe was down to his simple plan of bowling “stump-to-stump”.

The right-arm pacer was named the Player of the Series after he helped Pakistan defeat the hosts in the two-Test series by taking 14 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls.

Talking in the post-match press conference, Hasan said: “It has been a good tour for me. The pitch wasn’t good for bowling, getting slower every day. But the plan was simple, keep bowling stump to stump and let the batsmen make mistakes.”

Hasan praised fellow left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali for helping him achieve good results. “I want to thank other bowlers who were supporting me, Shaheen and Nauman Ali bowling very well in the second innings. I’m very happy. I had worked hard in the previous one year and it is now paying off,” he added.