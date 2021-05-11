Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to sweep Test series

HARARE: Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs on Monday to wrap up a two-match series that they dominated.

The fourth day of the Test in Harare lasted just over 20 minutes as Pakistan, needing a single wicket, had Luke Jongwe caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to give Shaheen Shah Afridi another wicket.

It saw him complete a five-wicket haul, becoming the third Pakistan bowler in the Test to do so after Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali.

This is the first time in Pakistan history three bowlers have taken five wickets in a single Test, and just the sixth time overall.

Despite the bowling heroics, it was Abid Ali who scooped up the Player of the Match award for his first double-century.

Zimbabwe, who resumed at 220 for nine, were all out for 231.

It was the fourth successive series win for Pakistan on a southern Africa tour.

They beat South Africa 2-1 in one-day internationals and 3-1 in Twenty20 internationals before defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in a T20 series.

They won the first Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.

Meanwhile, Brendan Taylor got one demerit point and an official reprimand for showing dissent at the umpire’s decision after he was adjudged caught behind in Zimbabwe’s second innings. The incident took place in the 37th over, when Taylor pointed to his thigh pad and held his head after being given out.

Taylor was found to have breached Level 1 of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It was his second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st innings 510-8 dec

Zimbabwe 1st innings 132 all out

Zimbabwe 2nd innings (follow-on)

K. Kasuza b Nauman Ali 22

T. Musakanda c Rizwan b Shaheen 8

R Chakabva c Babar b Nauman 80

B. Taylor c Rizwan b Shaheen 49

M. Shumba c Imran b Nauman 16

L. Jongwe c Rizwan b Shaheen 37

D. Tiripano lbw b Nauman Ali 0

R. Kaia c Sajid Khan b Nauman Ali 0

T. Chisoro b Shaheen Afridi 8

R. Ngarava b Shaheen Afridi 0

B. Muzarabani not out 4

Extras (b1, lb5, nb1) 7

Total (all out, 68 overs) 231

Fall: 1-13 (Musakanda), 2-63 (Kasuza), 3-142 (Taylor), 4-170 (Chakabva), 5-188 (Shumba), 6-196 (Tiripano), 7-196 (Kaia), 8-205 (Chisoro), 9-205 (Ngarava)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 20-5-52-5 (1nb), Tabish Khan 11-3-46-0, Hasan Ali 10-7-9-0, Sajid Khan 6-1-32-0, Nauman Ali 21-3-86-5

Result: Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs

Man of the Match: Abid Ali (PAK)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)