NTDC enhances power stability

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is continuing work on its projects of transmission lines and grid stations at a fast pace across the country, besides working on the stability of power transmission system in south, a statement said on Monday.

In this regard, NTDC’s project delivery team of Hyderabad has installed 3x22 MVAR Shunt reactors (make TBEA, China) on a 152km-long 500kV Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line, emanating from 500kV Dadu Grid Station.

The shunt reactors have been completed with the cost of Rs340 million and are energised successfully.

A spokesman for the company said the newly installed shunt reactors will help control Power system voltages more efficiently and would enhance the NTDC’s overall power system stability.

Thus, the smooth power supply will be ensured to the consumers of Sindh through the power distribution company (DISCO).

Shunt reactors are used in high voltage energy transmission systems to control the voltage during load variations.

The spokesman said NTDC is vigorously pursuing its ongoing projects for early completion.

Recently, the company had also completed four more 500kV transmission line circuits for the evacuation of electricity from power plants located in southern parts of the country.

The transmission line circuits have been connected with HVDC converter station at Matiari. Moreover, upgradation work of 130km long 220kV Jamshoro-KDA transmission line was also completed before its deadline.

The transmission line is transmitting 450MW additional power from the national grid to K-Electric, which is a big relief for the people of Karachi during the holy month of Ramzan.

Upon completion of these projects, the NTDC board of directors appreciated the efforts of NTDC management and its team.