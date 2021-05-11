New Yorkers return to offices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: From large corporations calling employees back to business district skyscrapers to the return of lunchtime lines at salad bars: signs that workers are returning to New York’s offices, albeit in "hybrid" mode for now, are multiplying. Several companies emblematic of America’s financial capital are preparing for a huge in-person return of staff after 14 months of widespread teleworking and a vigorous vaccination campaign.