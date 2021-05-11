close
Tue May 11, 2021
AFP
May 11, 2021

30 die after boat mishap in Nigeria

World

AFP
May 11, 2021

Kano, Nigeria: Thirty people drowned when an overloaded boat capsized in central Nigeria’s Niger state, an emergency official told AFP on Monday. The boat ferrying 100 local traders split into two after hitting a stump during a windstorm as they were returning from a market on Saturday, said Ibrahim Audu Hussein, spokesman for Niger state emergency agency.

