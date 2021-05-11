Indian doctors warn of deadly fungal infection in Covid patients

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mumbai: A growing number of current and recovered Covid-19 patients in India are contracting a deadly and rare fungal infection, doctors told AFP on Monday as the vast nation battles to contain a massive outbreak of virus cases. The world’s second most populous nation on Monday reported nearly 370,000 coronavirus infections to take the overall number of cases to just under 22.7 million, and more than 3,700 new deaths.