German churches bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican

Berlin: Catholic churches around Germany were offering blessings for gay couples on Monday in a protest against the Vatican’s refusal to approve same-sex partnerships. More than 100 churches around the country have signed up to host services under the motto "love wins" on or around May 10 in the scheme initiated by priests, deacons and volunteers.