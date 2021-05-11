close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 11, 2021

Italian woman gets six doses of Pfizer vaccine!

World

AFP
May 11, 2021

Rome: A 23-year-old Italian woman was under observation in a hospital in Tuscany after receiving six doses of the Pfizer vaccine in error, news agency AGI reported on Monday.

The woman was in good condition after receiving fluids and paracetamol following the injection on Sunday, AGI reported. Instead of injecting just one dose into the arm of the student, a nurse mistakenly injected the entire vial, the equivalent of six doses.

Previous studies to test overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine were limited to four doses, AGI wrote. The incident has been reported to Italy’s medicine regulator. Overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine have previously been reported in the United States, Australia, Germany and Israel.

Latest News

More From World