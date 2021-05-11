close
Tue May 11, 2021
AFP
May 11, 2021

Iraqi journalist targeted in shooting undergoes brain surgery

World

AFP
May 11, 2021

BAGHDAD: A prominent Iraqi journalist, shot by gunmen on Monday in southern Iraq, has undergone brain surgery and is in a critical condition, a Baghdad hospital said.

The attack on Ahmed Hassan came exactly 24 hours after anti-government campaigner Ihab al-Wazni was shot dead, also in the south, sending protest movement supporters onto the streets to demand an end to official impunity. Hassan was shot several times by an assailant as he arrived home at night near Diwaniyah, in images captured on a surveillance camera as in a string of previous attacks.

