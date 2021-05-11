Australian court rejects challenge to India travel ban

Sydney: An emergency legal challenge to Australia’s contentious ban on citizens returning from Covid-struck India failed on Monday, dashing stranded travellers’ hopes of an immediate return.

Federal Justice Thomas Thawley ruled the government had not overstepped its biosecurity powers in banning Australians from returning home temporarily.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this month shut the door to all travel from India, fearing a large number of Covid-positive arrivals would overwhelm Australia’s already strained quarantine facilities. The move stranded an estimated 9,000 Australian citizens and threatened them with large fines and jail time if they tried to dodge the ban and return on non-direct flights.