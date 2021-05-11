Berlin film fest says safe to hold outdoor edition in June

Berlin: Organisers of the Berlin film festival said on Monday that pandemic conditions in the German capital had improved enough for them to hold a planned outdoor edition in June.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the Berlinale, one of Europe’s top cinema showcases, to push back its usual February event and split it into two parts. It held an all-online edition for critics and industry buyers in March and will now press on with an exclusively outdoor festival for the general public June 9-20.

"The Berlinale is pleased to be able to give audiences the enjoyment of an open-air cinema experience at 16 venues in total at the Summer Special," it said in a statement. It said Berlin’s falling infection rate "as well as positive signals by government offices" had led to the decision.

"Audiences will be getting a very special, collective festival experience -- something we’ve all been missing for such a long time," organisers said. The June edition "is geared towards re-igniting the desire to go to the cinema, and to contributing to the revival of cultural activities with an audience."

The programme will be made up primarily of movies shown online at the March edition, including the winners of its Golden and Silver Bear prizes, which will be awarded at a gala ceremony on June 13. Existing open-air cinemas throughout the city as well as a specially created site on Berlin’s historic Museum Island will serve as venues and comply with pandemic hygiene rules. Ticket sales will begin on May 27.