close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 11, 2021

‘Covid-19’ corpses found in Indian river

World

AFP
May 11, 2021

New Delhi: Dozens of bodies believed to be Covid-19 victims have washed up on the banks of the Ganges river in northern India, officials said on Monday. The pandemic has been spreading fast into India’s vast rural hinterland, overwhelming local health facilities as well as crematoriums and cemeteries.

Latest News

More From World