‘Covid-19’ corpses found in Indian river

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New Delhi: Dozens of bodies believed to be Covid-19 victims have washed up on the banks of the Ganges river in northern India, officials said on Monday. The pandemic has been spreading fast into India’s vast rural hinterland, overwhelming local health facilities as well as crematoriums and cemeteries.