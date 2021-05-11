French serial killer Fourniret dies

PARIS: The French serial killer dubbed the "Ogre of the Ardennes", who was serving two life sentences for murdering eight people, died on Monday aged 79, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said. Michel Fourniret, whose victims were mostly girls and young women, died at the La Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris where he was admitted on April 28 from the nearby Fresnes prison. An investigation has been opened into his death, Heitz said.