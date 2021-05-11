close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 11, 2021

New Yorkers return to offices

World

AFP
May 11, 2021

New York: From large corporations calling employees back to business district skyscrapers to the return of lunchtime lines at salad bars: signs that workers are returning to New York’s offices, albeit in "hybrid" mode for now, are multiplying. Several companies emblematic of America’s financial capital are preparing for a huge in-person return of staff after 14 months of widespread teleworking and a vigorous vaccination campaign.

Latest News

More From World