close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 11, 2021

Russian jailed for spying

World

AFP
May 11, 2021

Copenhagen: A Danish court on Monday sentenced a Russian man to three years in prison followed by expulsion from Denmark with no possibility of return, after he was found guilty of espionage.

The 36-year-old Denmark resident, whose name was not made public, was arrested in July 2020 but his case only came to light in December. At the end of the closed trial, the Aalborg court said he had "gathered information over several years from the Technical University of Denmark and from a business in the northwest of the country, and transmitted this information to a Russian intelligence service in exchange for payment".

Latest News

More From World