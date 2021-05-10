Six including son of PS to Sindh CM commit suicide

SUKKUR: As many as six people have committed suicide, including a son of the PS to the CM Sindh.

Reports said a young man, Izhar Ghumro, s/o Mansoor Ghumro, private secretary to the CM Sindh, killed himself at his Karachi residence. The body arrived at the native village Fatehullah Ghumro of Kingri taluka, district Khairpur, from Karachi. The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained.

Respectively, a 50-year-old man, father of 11 children, Basar Khan, committed suicide in village Ghulam Rasool Panhwar in Taluka Ghoranari in Thatta over a domestic issue. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed it over to the relatives. In another incident of similar nature, a married woman, Maria, w/o Ramchand Kolhi, in Mithi committed suicide over domestic issues.

Meanwhile, reports said a man, Najamuddin Nindvani, shot himself dead over a domestic issue in Tanghwani village of Kashmore-Kandhkot district, while in the limits of Khoski, a 14-year-old boy, Jairam, s/o Sukhio, and a girl Lado, d/o Jeeto Kolhi, also committed suicide collectively. The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and started an investigation to find out the cause of the suicide.