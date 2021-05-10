CSS results 2020: Zainab Khalid secures top position among female candidates in KP

MANSEHRA: Zainab Khalid, who secured the top position among the female candidates in the Central Superior Services examination 2020 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aims to mitigate the sufferings of women.

“The women have the courage and abilities but they are not provided with the opportunities to pursue their goals,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Khalid, who stood first among female candidates and was ranked seventh overall in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the CSS result declared the other day, has become the first female police officer in Mansehra.

Being the daughter of a banker Muhammad Khalid, she received her primary education from her native town Garhi Habibullah.

Khalid had also got a distinction of being placed among the top 20 position-holders in the matriculation examinations in 2011. “This has happened because of the hard work and prayers of my parents. I am proud to achieve this big milestone in my life,” Khalid said.

She said that women mostly remained deprived of justice as they couldn’t express their emotions and were subjected to injustice by the society.

“As an officer in the Police department, I would make sure women are given the chance to share their problems and injustices committed against them, which compel them to approach the police where even men hesitate to come for justice,” she said. Khalid said that Squadron Leader, Mehreen Iqbal, who was the second GD pilot of KP, was her first cousin and belonged to Garhi Habibullah.