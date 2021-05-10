Special train service for Eid

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to launch a special Peshawar-Rawalpindi train service for Eid to facilitate the passengers after the inter-district transport closure.

A press release said that the special train service would start from May 10 and would continue till May 16.

The train would leave Peshawar station at 9 AM and reach Rawalpindi at 12:30 AM. The Pakistan Railways said that the special service was launched to facilitate the passengers who could not travel to native cities due to the lockdown and suspension of transport services among the districts.