Man kills father

KALAYA: A man allegedly shot dead his father just before iftar in Kotki Payan area in Hangu district, police said on Sunday.
The police said that Bilal Umar first exchanged harsh words with his 45-year old father Azim Khan and later opened fire on him in Kotki Payan in the limits of City Police Station in Hangu.