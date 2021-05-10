close
Mon May 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

ECP notifies Mandokhail as returned candidate

Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP Sunday finally notified PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhail as the returned candidate from the NA-249, Karachi, following the recount.

The bye-election was conducted on April 29, and PPP candidate had emerged winner, bagging 16,156 votes and PMLN’s Miftah Ismail was runner up with 15,473 votes. However, after the recount after he had applied for, Mandokhail’s votes were reduced to 15, 656 and Miftah’s votes came down to 14,747 votes.

