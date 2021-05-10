ECP notifies Mandokhail as returned candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP Sunday finally notified PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhail as the returned candidate from the NA-249, Karachi, following the recount.

The bye-election was conducted on April 29, and PPP candidate had emerged winner, bagging 16,156 votes and PMLN’s Miftah Ismail was runner up with 15,473 votes. However, after the recount after he had applied for, Mandokhail’s votes were reduced to 15, 656 and Miftah’s votes came down to 14,747 votes.