Eid ul Fitr on May 14, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said as per the calendar of Ministry of Science and Technology and Ruet app, the moon of Shawal would be sighted on May 13 and Eidul Fitr would be observed on May 14 (Friday).

In a tweet, the minister said that the final decision would be made by Ruet-Hilal- Committee after its meeting for the moon sighting.