Cop martyred, two attackers killed in Lakki shootout

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop was martyred while two unidentified attackers were killed in an exchange of fire on the Indus Highway, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that a police party of Dadiwala Police Station headed by Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shah was patrolling the Indus Highway when two motorcyclists opened fire on the police van. The cops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time.

In the exchange of fire, the sources said, Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shah was martyred while Constable Anwarullah sustained injuries. The attackers identified as Shan, hailing from North Waziristan tribal district and Zar Muhammad, a resident of Domail Tehsil in Bannu, were also killed in the shootout.

The injured cop was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang and is under treatment.

The funeral prayer for the martyred cop Mohammad Shah was offered at the Police Lines and attended by the District Police Officer Imran Khan and other officials. The body of the slain cop was shifted to his native Kotka Mehmood village, where he was laid to rest with state honours.

Later, briefing media persons regarding the incident, DPO Imran Khan said that the police seized two motorcycles, arms and ammunition.

He added that according to eyewitnesses, there were five target-killers riding on two motorcycles.

He said that both the slain accused were wanted by Lakki, Bannu and Kohat Police in attacks on the police and in cases of target-killings.