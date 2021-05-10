Though still over 8pc in 26 districts: Corona positivity ratio in Punjab shows declining trend: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that the positivity ratio in Punjab has shown a declining trend over the past week, but it is still over 8% in 26 districts and Eid days are extremely important to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing at 90-Shahra-i-Quaid-Azam, she said in the last 24 hours, there were 1,838 positive cases and 81 people lost their lives. She said just over 15,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. She said the positivity ratio is still on higher side in southern districts.

The positivity ratio in Rajanpur is 25%, Rahim Yar Khan 23%, Bhakkar 22%, Chiniot 20%, Chakwal 18%, Faisalabad 17%, Sargodha 16%, Lahore 15%, Sahiwal 14%, Mianwali 14%, Jhang 13%, Attock 12%, Bahawalpur 11%, Khushab 11%, Gujranwala 10%, Dera Ghazi Khan 9%, Toba Tek Singh 9%, Kasur 9%, Okara 9%, Gujrat 9%, Khanewal 9%, Mandi Bahauddin 9%, Rawalpindi 9%, Multan 8%, Sheikhupura 8% and Muzaffargarh 8%.

Present on the occasion were Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ms Silwat Saeed, Consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Project Director Ahmer Khan and Director Electronic Media DGPR Ms Rubina Afzal.

The health minister said there had been a noticeable decline in the test to positivity ratio in Punjab due to lockdowns and restrictions. There has been a decline in hospital admissions as well. In the DHQs and THQs of Punjab, 685 beds are in use, out of those 2,685 reserved for corona patients.

At the DHQs and THQs, 18 patients are under treatment from the 98 ventilators reserved for corona patients. Through smart lockdowns, movement of 90,000 population of Punjab has been placed under restrictions. The health minister said, â€œIn Multan movement of over 2,800 people, Sargodha 4,500, Faisalabad 117,000 and in Rawalpindi more than 31,000 people have been placed under restrictions. Overall, in six districts of Punjab, movement of 247,000 people has been placed under restrictions. The SOPs are being strictly being enforced in Punjab. Next week is extremely important to stop the spread of corona. Pharmacies, medical stores, petrol pumps, tandoor, milk shops, food take-aways, home delivery services, and e-commerce (home delivery) will be open for 24 hours. Vaccination centres will remain open except the first three days of Eid.

Grocery stores, beverages distributors, bakeries, atta chukkis, sweet shops, fruit and vegetable shops, battery shops for agri use, dry cleaners, couriers, laundries, mandis of fruits, grains and vegetables, workshops, oil depots, opticians, utility services, cellular companies and call centres have been allowed for 9am to 6pm.

There will be complete ban on Chand Raat bazaars and restaurants, marriage halls, parks, entertainment sites, social gathering, sports and other festivals. Compliance with mask wearing will be ensured. Railway service will be allowed with 70% of capacity and intercity transport will be allowed till 6pm on Monday so that people are able to travel to their home towns.

The health minister said the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department facilities have also shown declining trend in their hospitals as well. In Gujranwala, patients are under treatment at 62 % ventilators, in Multan 70%, in Lahore 74%, in Rawalpindi 28%, in Bahawalpur 42%, and in Faisalabad 29%. The rush has decreased a bit due to reduction in the number of cases.

In Gujranwala, 59 beds in High Dependency Units are occupied, Rawalpindi 40%, Gujrat 30%, Lahore 33%, Faisalabad 43%, Multan 62%, Bahawalpur 45%, and in Jhelum 25% beds are occupied.