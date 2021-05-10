‘Dracula’s castle’ offers tourists Covid shots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bran, Romania: Visitors to Romania’s forbidding Bran Castle, widely known as the inspiration for the lair of Dracula, are being jabbed with needles rather than vampiric fangs this weekend in a coronavirus vaccination drive. "I came to visit the castle with my family and when I saw the poster I gathered up my courage and agreed to get the injection," said 39-year-old engineer Liviu Necula.