Mon May 10, 2021
AFP
May 10, 2021

South Sudan president dissolves parliament

World

Juba: South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dissolved parliament, opening the way for lawmakers from opposing sides of the country’s civil war to be appointed under a 2018 peace accord. Kiir’s decision was announced on public television Saturday evening but no date was given as to when the new parliament will begin working.

