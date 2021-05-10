close
Mon May 10, 2021
AFP
May 10, 2021

Migrants land on Lampedusa

World

Rome: More than 1,000 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday, media reported, while an NGO warned of hundreds more people in trouble in waters off Malta. The arrivals sparked calls from far-right politicians for urgent action, amid fresh tensions between Italian authorities and the rescue boats who operate in the central Mediterranean.

