Mon May 10, 2021
AFP
May 10, 2021

Sicilian judge killed by mafia takes step to sainthood

World

Rome: An Italian judge murdered by the mafia in Sicily took a step towards sainthood on Sunday, almost three decades after being declared a martyr by pope John Paul II. Rosario Livatino was beatified during a mass in the cathedral in Agrigento, the Sicilian town near where he was gunned down aged 38 on September 21, 1990.

