Mon May 10, 2021
AFP
May 10, 2021

Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump

World

AFP
May 10, 2021

Washington: US politician Elise Stefanik began her Washington career as a moderate, but has changed tack and surged in influence to likely become the most powerful Republican woman in Congress -- a trajectory she owes entirely to her staunch defense of Donald Trump.

Stefanik, just 36 and in Congress for six years, is aiming to oust principled conservative Liz Cheney as House Republican conference chair, a dramatic change of course that concedes the extraordinary shift that is shaping the party’s future around the defeated president.

