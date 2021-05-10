Three held for demanding extortion money from trader

Three suspects were arrested on Sunday for allegedly demanding extortion money from a trader in Karachi.

According to the Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police, the three men were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Liaquatabad area. The suspects had reportedly demanded Rs5 million from a businessman and also warned him of dire consequences if he failed to pay the money.

The arrested men were identified as Suleman, Wasim and Naveed. Three pistols were also seized from their possession. Police claimed that more than ten cases had been registered against them in different police stations.