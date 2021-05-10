Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers condemned

Condemning the Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFF) on Sunday said Muslims and Christians in Palestine had been facing a hard time as they were soft targets of the Israeli forces.

According to media reports, at least 90 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli police on Saturday in a crackdown on protesters in the Old City of Jerusalem, as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a joint statement, PFF Secretary General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam and patron members, including Mahfooz Yar Khan of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan), Muslim Pervez of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Baqir Zaidi of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, said the occupied forces of Israel attacked the holy mosque showing their rule of terror in the disputed region.

They said that the attack was a continuation of Israeli terrorism and being a Zionist state, Israel wanted to extend its agenda in Afghanistan and Pakistan to dismantle peace of

the region. They asked the governments of the Muslim world to take notice of the Israeli aggression and raise their voice against the American-Israel nexus.