PM, first lady perform Umrah

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the first lady and his delegation performed Umrah and offered Nawafil in Holy Ka’aba on Sunday.

In a special honour, the doors of the Holy Ka’aba were opened for the Prime Minister where he, besides offering Nawafil, prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country as well as the Muslim ummah.

Earlier, while in Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) on Saturday, the Prime Minister was given the rare honour to visit the sacred prophetic chamber, also known as Al Hujrat-un-Nabawiyat-ul-Sharifa. The Sacred Chamber was once the house (Hujra) of Hazrat Aisha (R.A.). There, the Prime Minister paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

He and his delegation broke fast (Iftar), offered Namaz-e-Maghrib, Nawafil and prayed at the Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH).

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

The Prime Minister, who was on three-day visit to the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was also to meet Imam-e-Ka’aba. Meetings with the heads of the Muslim World League and Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation were also on his agenda.