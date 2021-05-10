ECP declares PPP’s NA-249 win post-recount

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday published the name of Qadir Khan Mandokhail from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as the returned candidate to the NA-249 constituency Karachi West-II.

According to an ECP notification, Qadir Khan Mandokhail was declared as the winning candidate to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of the by-election held on April 29, 2021.